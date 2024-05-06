May 6, 2024
Voters head to polls for local and mayoral elections in the UK
Voters in England and Wales went to the polls on Thursday to elect local councils and mayors. It’s the last sizeable vote before the general election later this year and is seen as an indication of what might happen. The polls show Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives will lose seats. A significant defeat may even spark another leadership challenge. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
