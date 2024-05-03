WORLD
Biden criticised for crackdown on pro-Palestine protests
US President Joe Biden has said the right to protest peacefully is protected, violent protest isn’t. It’s after more than 2,000 student arrests during pro-Palestine protests at American universities over the last two weeks. The Council on American-Islamic Relations has criticised Biden for failing to denounce Israel’s attacks on Gaza while supporting the crackdown on student protesters. Jon Brain reports.
May 3, 2024
