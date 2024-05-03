May 3, 2024
Pakistan's PM emphasizes positive economic indicators
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country's economic indicators are showing positive signs as his government gears up for painful reforms. Sharif, who took charge after elections in February, is pushing for economic revival with a roadmap that includes luring sizeable foreign investment in order to help secure a better financial position for Pakistan. Kamran Yousaf has more…
