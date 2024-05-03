Israel killed at least 141 Palestinian journalists since Oct 7

The number of journalists killed in Gaza this year has already surpassed the total number in all of 2022. That’s according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.According to the Palestinian government media office, at least 141 Palestinian journalists and media professionals have been killed and 70 others injured by Israeli forces since October 7. There are also at least 20 journalists being held in Israeli prisons. The Palestinian media office says it holds both Israel and the United States responsible for Israeli crimes against media professionals. The International Federation of Journalists condemns the killing of dozens of journalists and media workers in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza. The organisation calls upon Israel to stop targeting journalists and infringing on press freedom – actions that are unfitting of a democracy, they say. And for more on this our Nizar Sadawi joins me in the studio.