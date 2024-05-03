WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel killed at least 141 Palestinian journalists since Oct 7
The number of journalists killed in Gaza this year has already surpassed the total number in all of 2022. That’s according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.According to the Palestinian government media office, at least 141 Palestinian journalists and media professionals have been killed and 70 others injured by Israeli forces since October 7. There are also at least 20 journalists being held in Israeli prisons. The Palestinian media office says it holds both Israel and the United States responsible for Israeli crimes against media professionals. The International Federation of Journalists condemns the killing of dozens of journalists and media workers in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza. The organisation calls upon Israel to stop targeting journalists and infringing on press freedom – actions that are unfitting of a democracy, they say. And for more on this our Nizar Sadawi joins me in the studio.
Israel killed at least 141 Palestinian journalists since Oct 7 / Others
May 3, 2024
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us