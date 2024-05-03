TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises dozens of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye targets terrorists in the Haftanin, Gara, Hakurk regions and the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq, the country's defence ministry says.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
May 3, 2024

Turkish security forces neutralised 32 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin, Gara, and Hakurk regions, and the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on X on Friday.

It added that the counter-terrorism operation will continue with determination “until every single terrorist is eliminated from the region, without allowing terrorist organisations to regain strength.”

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
