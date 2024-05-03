WORLD
At least 31 people killed, 60 missing in Rio Grande do Sul state
In Brazil, at least 31 people have been killed and 60 are missing in floods in Rio Grande do Sul state. Since Monday, heavy rains have battered the region; more than 10-thousand people have been displaced in 154 cities and more than 300-thousand are without power. Brazil is vulnerable to the climate phenomenon known as El Nino, a periodic event that warms surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region, causing warmer and wetter weather. Scientists say it’s happening more frequently due to the climate crisis. Claire Herriot reports.
May 3, 2024
