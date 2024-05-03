Türkiye Says It Plans to Build Its Biggest Ever Domestic Aircraft Carrier

The Turkish navy has become one of the world's top ten maritime powers - designing and building its own frigates. In 2023 it launched its flagship, the TCG Anadolu the first unmanned combat aerial vehicle carrier in the world. And the country's latest project is looking to go the extra mile to strengthen its naval capabilities. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University