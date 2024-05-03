May 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Student journalists at Columbia University document the pro-Palestine protests
Despite the possibility of being arrested or expelled, student journalists at Columbia University are participating at the frontlines of pro-Palestine demonstrations and documenting the historic protests against Israel's brutal war on Palestines Gaza. #Gaza #Columbia #USUniversities #Journalism #Students
Student journalists at Columbia University document the pro-Palestine protests / Others
Explore