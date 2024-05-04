WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestine Talks | Chris Hedges on the moral corruption of Israel and the “savagery” of violence
In this episode of Palestine Talks, we speak to writer and activist Chris Hedges as he discusses the philosophical nature of the evil underlying Israel’s violence against the Palestinian people, and the radical dehumanisation of Palestinians based on his own troubling experience covering stories in war zones. He also discusses how American media, paralleling the propaganda of the Israeli lobby, deliberately trivialises such violence and misleads the public. As Hedges points out, this reflects how such media including outlets that enjoy a “liberal” or “progressive” reputation like The New York Times “embraces American militarism”, contemptuous of both human life and the possibility of peace grounded in actual principles of justice.
Palestine Talks | Chris Hedges on the moral corruption of Israel and the “savagery” of violence / Others
May 4, 2024
