TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ship carrying over 5,000 tonnes of aid for Gaza sets sail from Türkiye
Aid on '11th Goodness Ship' includes food, baby care products, sleeping bags.
Ship carrying over 5,000 tonnes of aid for Gaza sets sail from Türkiye
The ship is expected to be at sea for about two days as it sails to Egypt's Al Arish Port, from which its contents will be transferred to nearby Gaza. /Photo: Twitter@RedCrescent / Others
May 5, 2024

A ship carrying humanitarian aid destined for Gaza has set sail from southern Türkiye for the Palestinian enclave.

A total of 5,066 tons of aid, including food, baby care products, sleeping bags, and gluten-free goods, were loaded onto the ship at Mersin International Port under the guidance of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Speaking on Sunday at the farewell ceremony for the "11th Goodness Ship," Turkish Red Crescent Deputy Chairman Ramazan Saygili said the organisation would send another vessel to Gaza in the future.

"We are sending the largest tonnage ship we have ever sailed ... Türkiye's aid operation will continue until the last Gazan returns to their home and finds peace," Saygili added.

The ship is expected to be at sea for about two days as it sails to Egypt's Al Arish Port, from which its contents will be transferred to nearby Gaza.

Nearly 34,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us