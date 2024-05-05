WORLD
8.2M Chadian voters head to the polls to elect new president
Soldiers deployed across Chad have cast their ballots, a day ahead of presidential elections to take place on Monday. The early military vote allows the thousands of troops to secure the country during the election. Voting is taking place after being postponed for over a year and, under a new constitution, which has reduced the presidential term limit, from six to five years. Grace Kuria Kanja reports
Chad Election / Others
May 5, 2024
