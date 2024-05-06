WORLD
Israeli army orders Palestinians in eastern Rafah to evacuate
The evacuations are seen as preparation for an imminent ground invasion. It's here where 1.4 million mostly displaced Palestinians have been taking shelter. Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes on the Rafah city continue. In the latest attacks, at least 22 Palestinians, including children, were killed in air strikes targeting several homes. It comes hours after Hamas rockets killed three Israeli soldiers at the Karem Abu Salem crossing in the south-east of the Gaza Strip. The Israel military said the crossing is now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave. Meanwhile, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees says that in the past 2 weeks, it's recorded ten incidents involving shootings at convoys, the arrest of UN staff in which they had been stripped naked, and long delays at checkpoints, which forced convoys to move during the dark or abort their missions. TRT World correspondent Nizar Sadawi who was reporting from Gaza for 185 days and has been recently evacuated, Nizar is joins us now.
gaza / Others
May 6, 2024
