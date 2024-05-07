Amazon has planned to spend $8.88 billion (S$12 billion) over the next four years to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Singapore, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said.

The investment adds to the $8.50 billion (S$11.5 billion) the company has already invested in the Asia Pacific Region till 2023, bringing its total planned spend to more than $17 billion (S$23 billion) by 2028, AWS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's top leaders are scrambling for a bigger slice of the global techpie, with Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore hosting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in December, and Apple CEO Tim Cook visiting Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia last month.

Recent investments in the region include Apple's plan to invest over $250 million into its operations in Singapore.

AWS also announced a collaboration with the Singapore government, public sector organisations and enterprises to help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI in Singapore, the statement said.

"AWS is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore’s status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad," AWS Country Manager Priscilla Chong said.

AWS ASEAN Summit

The announcement at the AWS ASEAN Summit in Singapore marks Amazon's latest move in its plan to build AWS infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

The company had previously announced a $5 billion investment in Thailand and a $6 billion spend in Malaysia.

Amazon's announcement comes days after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced cloud services investments worth $2.2 billion in Malaysia and $1.7 billion in Indonesia during a visit to the region.

With a young tech-savvy population of 670 million, Southeast Asia has seen increasing interest from technology giants.

Reuters reported in December that Malaysian conglomerate YTL's utilities unit would partner with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in a $4.3 billion investment deal.

On Monday, Malaysia’s trade minister trade minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said Google was also planning to invest in the country with an announcement expected "in the near future", according to a report by the state news agency.