Turkish police nab eight Daesh suspects in Istanbul
Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office intensifies anti-terror efforts against Daesh, issuing detention warrants for 15 suspects linked to the terror group.
Türkiye, having been one of the first nations to designate DAESH as a terrorist organisation in 2013. / Photo: AA Archive
May 7, 2024

Turkish authorities have detained eight people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organisation.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has identified 15 suspects with intelligence information linking them to Daesh, as part of the efforts to dismantle the networks of the terrorist organisation.

Security sources said that the search continues for the remaining seven suspects, indicating the ongoing nature of this operation, and added that the efforts of the Turkish police highlight their resolve to ensure national security and disrupt terrorist operations within the country.

Türkiye's counterterrorism strategy

The latest operation is part of a larger counterterrorism strategy by Türkiye, which has included over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, leading to the apprehension of over two thousand suspects.

This proactive approach follows an attack on an Italian church by Daesh, underscoring Türkiye's intensified efforts against the terror group since that incident.

Türkiye, having been one of the first nations to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, continues to face threats from the group, evidenced by multiple attacks that have claimed over 300 lives and injured hundreds.

The ongoing operations reflect Türkiye's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the security of its citizens and the global community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
