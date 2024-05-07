May 7, 2024
Boeing delays launch of first human spaceflight
The airliner had to postpone the launch of its first human spaceflight citing - guess what? A technical glitch. The Starliner was to carry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. The company hopes to enter the commercial spaceflight sector with the hope it will improve investor confidence after recent safety issues sent stock prices tumbling. Emre Boz has this report.
