Zimbambweans make up half of foreigners in South Africa
The International Organization for Migration has launched the World Migration Report for 2024. The findings reveal significant shifts in global migration patterns, including a record number of displaced people - reaching 117 million. South Africa is among the countries that have experienced an influx of foreigners. The latest census shows nearly half of the about 2.4 million foreign nationals living in the country are from Zimbabwe. Grace Kuria Kanja tells us how migrants risk it all, to reach the rainbow nation.
May 7, 2024
