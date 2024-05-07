May 7, 2024
Israel sends troops into Rafah after rejecting truce proposal
Israel launched strikes and sent tanks into Rafah in southern Gaza after rejecting a Hamas-approved proposal for a ceasefire and ordering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to evacuate the besieged enclave's south. The latest violence has sparked concerns over a worsening humanitarian crisis as Israel closes off a key aid lifeline for the Palestinian territory.
