May 7, 2024
WHO rewards Namibia for eliminating mother-to-child transmission
Namibia has been recognized by the World Health Organization, in making significant advances in combatting HIV transmission from mother to child, and reducing the spread of Hepatitis B. The nation was awarded a bronze tier for progress on HIV, and a silver tier for progress on reducing Hepatitis B. Grace Kuria Kanja breaks this down.
