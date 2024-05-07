Families of hostages being held in Gaza have called on the United States and other governments with citizens among the captives to pressure Israel to strike a deal with Hamas for their return.

Following indications on Monday of progress in talks towards a truce in the seven-month war, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said it had appealed to a number of countries to "exert your influence on the Israeli government" and push for an agreement.

"At this crucial moment, while a tangible opportunity for the release of the hostages is on the table, it is of the utmost importance that your government manifest its strong support for such an agreement," the group said on Tuesday in a message sent to the ambassadors of all countries with citizens among the hostages seized by Palestinian fighters on October 7.

"This is the time to exert your influence on the Israeli government and all other parties concerned to ensure that the agreement comes through which will finally bring all our loved ones home."

During the October 7 attack, the Palestinian Hamas group seized around 250 hostages, who included foreigners and dual nationals, among them US, Thai, French, British and Russian citizens.

Israel estimates 128 hostages remain in Gaza, including 35 the military says are dead.

Hostage families have been among those pressing through repeated protests for Israel to reach a deal with Hamas to bring home the captives.

Hamas accepts truce deal

Tuesday's message came after Hamas announced late Monday that it had accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, saying the ball was now in Israel's court.

Despite months of shuttle diplomacy, mediators have until now failed to broker a new truce like the week-long ceasefire that saw 105 hostages released last November, the Israelis among them in exchange for Palestinians prisoners held by Israel.

Previous negotiation efforts had stalled in part because of Hamas's demand for a lasting ceasefire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vows to crush its remaining fighters in Rafah.

Israel said on Monday it would examine the truce proposal accepted by Hamas.

But at the same time, it sent tanks into Rafah and seized control of its border crossing with Egypt, the main entry point for aid to Gaza.