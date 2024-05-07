TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Algeria agree to more than double reciprocal flight capacity
Civil aviation authorities sign deal to increase number of weekly reciprocal flights from 35 to 80.
The deal removes restrictions on the destinations to which flights between the two countries can operate./ Photo: Twitter@shgm  / Others
May 7, 2024

Turkish and Algerian civil aviation authorities have agreed to more than double the number of reciprocal flights.

"A Memorandum of Understanding was signed, allowing the number of flights between the two countries to be increased from 35 to 80 per week," the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) wrote on X platform on Tuesday.

The deal also removes restrictions on the destinations to which flights between the two countries can operate, it added.

Investments in infrastructure

Türkiye has seen a rise in the number of planes passing through its airspace in recent years, as it saw 2.1 million flights in total in 2023, or about one aeroplane every 15 seconds.

The number of flights, including transit overflights, in Turkish airspace jumped 14.9 percent year-on-year in 2023, rising from 1.8 million to 2.1 million, said a source at the State Airports Authority Directorate General (DMHI).

Aviation experts say the rise is thanks to the many investments in the country’s civil aviation infrastructure.

As of the end of 2023, the new data said that 67 percent of the aeroplanes landing and taking off were commercial flights, with the number leaping 16.3 percent year-on-year to 1.3 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
