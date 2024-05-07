Turkish astronaut Tuva Cihangir Atasever has poised to make history with his upcoming space journey, scheduled for June 8.

Atasever, Türkiye's second astronaut, will participate in a one-and-a-half-hour scientific mission and conduct seven experiments. The mission marks a significant milestone for Türkiye's space ambitions.

The announcement was made by Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır during a press conference where he was joined by Atasever and fellow astronaut Alper Gezeravci.

Atasever shared details of the mission, revealing that the anticipated launch date is June 8 from Virgin Galactic's Spaceport facility in New Mexico, the US. The spacecraft will carry a crew of six, including four crew members and two pilots.

Unlike Gezeravci's flight, which utilised the Falcon 9 rocket for liftoff, Atasever's mission will involve a carrier aircraft lifting the spacecraft to approximately 45,000 feet (14 kilometres). At this point, the spacecraft will separate from the carrier aircraft, and the rocket motor will ignite to propel the spacecraft to speeds three times that of sound within a minute, reaching an altitude of 90 kilometres for a brief period of free fall.

Conducting scientific experiments

During the free fall phase, Atasever will experience microgravity conditions, allowing for the study of various phenomena. Upon reentry into the Earth's atmosphere, the spacecraft will glide back to the runway, landing alongside the carrier aircraft. The entire flight is expected to last 1.5 hours.

Atasever emphasised that the primary purpose of the mission is to conduct scientific experiments. He highlighted one experiment called BEACON, which involves using a near-infrared spectroscopy measurement device to study blood flow in the brain's prefrontal cortex and the dynamics of cerebrospinal fluid.

Another experiment, IvmeRad Radiation Dosimeter, will measure the amount of radiation exposure during the flight, providing valuable data for future space missions. Additionally, the mission will include the Uzayda Insulin Pen Test, a joint experiment with TUA and Axiom Space, which will test the efficiency of insulin delivery in space.

Atasever also mentioned the Vezikul Analysis in Orbit Flight experiment, which will analyse changes in extracellular vesicles collected from biological samples before and after the flight, providing insights into the effects of microgravity on the human body.

Significant step for Türkiye's space program

Alper Gezeravci expressed full support for Atasever's mission, highlighting their shared experiences in training since April 2023.

Gezeravci, who previously spent time on the International Space Station (ISS) conducting 13 experiments, underscored the importance of inspiring the next generation of Turkish youth through their outreach efforts.

The upcoming mission represents a significant step forward for Türkiye's space program, showcasing the country's growing capabilities in space exploration and research.

As Atasever prepares for his historic journey, all eyes will be on the skies on June 8 as Türkiye's second astronaut ventures into space.