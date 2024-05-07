How Is Türkiye Preserving Its Ancient Archeological Sites?

Home to over 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Türkiye’s rich archaeological history has been a draw for both academics and tourists. But over the centuries, many of these monuments have fallen into disrepair. One bathhouse in the heart of Istanbul's old city is hoping to set an example of how ancient sites can have a place in our modern lives. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Thomas Zimmermann Associate Professor at Bilkent University