Türkiye Halts Trade With Israel and Will Back Genocide Case At ICJ

Israeli tanks have entered Rafah, defying international calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Late on Monday night, Netanyahu’s war cabinet unanimously decided to invade the last refuge of displaced Palestinians in the besieged enclave. Türkiye had previously warned against the move, and is stepping up its diplomatic pressure on Israel. This month, Ankara halted all trade with Israel and is backing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ebrahim Rasool Former South African Ambassador to US Ahmet Keser Professor at HKU