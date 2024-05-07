WORLD
Israel takes control of Rafah crossing as truce talks continue
Israeli forces are now in control of the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing at the southern end of the enclave. Tanks and armoured vehicles moved in overnight under the cover of air strikes which killed 25 Palestinians, including 8 children. Israel has been threatening a full-scale ground invasion of the city despite international criticisms including its allies. Meanwhile, Aid agencies and the UN say the closure of the Rafah crossing and a wider operation in the area will have catastrophic consequences. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
Israel Invades Rafah Crossing / Others
May 7, 2024
