WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Macedonians vote in parliamentary elections, presidential runoff
While the post of president is largely ceremonial, all eyes are on the parliamentary battle, which could prove critical in how North Macedonia proceeds with regard to EU membership, pending since 2005.
North Macedonians vote in parliamentary elections, presidential runoff
Some 1.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots. / Photo: AA
May 8, 2024

North Macedonian voters have begun casting their ballots in the parliamentary elections and a presidential runoff.

Some 1.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (0600-1800GMT) to elect 120 members for a four-year term in the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, the country’s unicameral parliament. Three more seats are reserved for expatriates.

They will also choose either Stevo Pendarovski or Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova as the next president.

Siljanovska-Davkova had an impressive run in the first round on April 24, finishing with over 41 percent of the vote, double the tally of incumbent President Pendarovski, who was at 20.5 percent.

RelatedNorth Macedonia's opposition calls for early elections in rally

That marked a significant shift in support for Siljanovska-Davkova, who is backed by the opposition conservative VMRO-DPMNE coalition and will become the country’s first woman president if she prevails in the second round.

It leaves Pendarovski and the ruling left-wing Social Democratic Alliance of Macedonia heading into the current vote on the backfoot.

The turnout in the first round was just over 49 percent, well above the first phase of the 2019 presidential election. In the second round, turnout must be at least 40 percent for the result to be valid.

The post of the president is largely ceremonial in the country, so more attention is on the parliamentary battle that could prove critical in how North Macedonia proceeds with regard to its EU membership, which has been pending since 2005.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us