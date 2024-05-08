The icy peaks of Jargalant Mountain are supposed to belong to snow leopards, whose numbers have dwindled to fewer than 1,000 in Mongolia, but hard-pressed herders are increasingly pushing into the vulnerable animals' traditional habitat.

"Now there are eight herders' families on this mountain," said Daribazar Nergui, who has lost 10 of his livestock to the elusive apex predators, known as "ghosts of the mountain".

Wild animals and domesticated livestock have long coexisted in Mongolia's vast hinterlands.

But a push for more grazable land by herders seeking to expand their flocks and their earnings has brought them onto lands once reserved for wild animals, leaving them vulnerable to disease and starvation.

Another species that's been threatened is the Mongolian gazelle.

Long a symbol of the country's natural beauty, the slender animals travel thousands of kilometres from eastern and southern Mongolia across northern China on their annual migrations.

But their numbers have plummeted from tens of millions to under three million, according to the environment ministry.

Climate crisis and desertification have forced them to change ancient habits, from following fresh vegetation throughout the seasons to going wherever there is enough grass to survive, experts say.

"When you have an increase of livestock, you need to find a new pasture, but the new pastures are being used by wildlife," Batbold Dorjgurkhem of the conservation group WWF told AFP.

"Once we had five livestock per square kilometre, now we have fifteen per square kilometre," he said.

Soaring numbers

Mongolia's livestock population has tripled in recent decades, according to government figures, from 20M in 1990 to 60M today.

The surge has been driven by soaring demand for cashmere abroad, mainly from China.

Mongolia is one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world and about one-third of the population is nomadic.

"If you have few animals, around 200 to 300, you can't improve your life, you can't buy a car or save money for your children's future," herder Darkhanbaatar Batsuhkh, from Erdenesant, which lies roughly 200 kilometres southwest of the capital Ulaanbaatar, told AFP.

Deepening herders' woes has been the country's extreme weather, most notably the dzud, when harsh winters freeze the ground and make it impossible for livestock to graze.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of dzuds, according to the United Nations.