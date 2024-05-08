May 8, 2024
Türkiye ranks 12th in Europe startup investments
Yildiz Technical University has opened a new office for its Yildiz Technopark in London. It aims to boost Türkiye's technology exports and enhance its presence in international tech and entrepreneurship. The office is in one of the world's major financial hubs, making it a strategic platform for artificial intelligence development. Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu reports.
