TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's competition board fines Meta $38.2 million in data-sharing probe
The board launched an investigation into Meta in December over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram.
Türkiye's competition board fines Meta $38.2 million in data-sharing probe
In 2022, Türkiye's competition board also fined Meta over 10 million dollars for violating competition law. / Photo: AP Archive
May 8, 2024

Türkiye's competition board has fined Meta Platforms $38.2 million after concluding two separate investigations on data-sharing in its Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads platforms.

The board launched an investigation into Meta in December over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram. The board in March imposed an interim measure on Meta meant to hinder data sharing between those two platforms.

Meta said last month it would temporarily shut down Threads in Türkiye to comply with the interim order.

The board said on Wednesday it imposed a fine of $27.8 million for the compliance process and the investigations launched into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as an additional $10.4 million fine for a separate investigation into Threads.

RelatedTurkish authorities launch investigation over Meta's Threads

Users will be able to merge personal data between Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp with their own consent and will be notified about data usage, according to the board decision.

Users will be able to change their settings later, if needed, using an "accounts centre" on the platforms, it said.

In January, the board also fined Meta $160,000 per day for failing to provide sufficient documentation as part of another previous investigation. It also imposed a daily fine of nearly $150,000 per day in March over a notification message about data-sharing.

Both those penalties ended May 3.

In 2022, the board also fined Meta over 10 million dollars for violating competition law.

RelatedEU launches probe of Apple, Google, Meta compliance with new digital law
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us