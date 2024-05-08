WORLD
1 MIN READ
Montenegro Divided Over Support to UN Srebrenica Genocide Resolution
Montenegro's government says it's having consultations with its partners, the US and Germany, about the changes to the UN Srebrenica genocide resolution text. Dozens of NGOs asked the government to co-sponsor the resolution, a move supported by the majority of the opposition in the parliament. But Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic responded by saying Montenegro would only support but not co-sponsor it, and is now calling for changes to the text. The vote in the UN is set to take place on the resolution, put forward by Rwanda and Germany, that calls for July 11th to be declared the International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL MONTENEGRO / TRT World
May 8, 2024
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us