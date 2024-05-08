WORLD
How is the UK Rwanda asylum plan affecting Ireland?
Ireland - like many European countries - is seeing a growing number of asylum seekers. It’s blaming the UK and the open border with the north for the influx. Can the two countries come to an agreement or will the political standoff worsen? Guests: Lucky Khambule Former Asylum Seeker and Co-founder of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland Ciara Smyth Programme Director in International Migration and Refugee Law Jonathan Tonge Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool Claire Pearsall Former Special Adviser at the UK Home Office
May 8, 2024
