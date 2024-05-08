WORLD
1 MIN READ
Chinese President Sends Strong Message to NATO As He Visits Close Ally Serbia
President XI Jinping says China will never forget the NATO bombing of a Chinese embassy in Belgrade and will never allow such a tragedy to happen again. This week, XI visited Serbia, one of his closest European allies, as part of his European tour. His arrival in Belgrade coincides with the 25th anniversary of the bombing. which took place during NATO's intervention in the former Yugoslavia and led to the fall of Slobodan Milosevic's brutal regime. The visit came with much symbolism and celebrated this strategic decades-long partnership. Both leaders stressed that the visit aimed to fortify the ironclad friendship between China and Serbia. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL SERBIA / TRT World
May 8, 2024
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us