Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Poland’s head of national security Jacek Siewiera and Romania’s national security adviser Ion Oprisor in Ankara.

The meeting held at the presidential complex on Wednesday addressed enhancing the cooperation among the countries, the Ukraine war, as well as the latest situation in Israel-Palestine conflict, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Arguing that Ankara’s approach toward Ukraine is in line with Poland and Romania, Erdogan said progress has not been made in establishing peace despite more than two years of active conflict.

Stressing the need to open a door that would provide an honourable way out for both sides, Erdogan said unilateral peace initiatives that do not involve Russia “have a weak chance of success.”

President Erdogan said the cost of Israeli actions in Gaza is severe, adding that the events not only represent a test of security but also a test of humanity.

The Turkish leader said Israel has escalated the intensity of the “massacre” despite Hamas' approval of a ceasefire, emphasising that the principles and rules advocated for Ukraine should also apply to Gaza.

“President Erdogan, expressing Türkiye’s expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, said these include ensuring complete solidarity within NATO, allies refraining from imposing restrictions on each other, particularly in defence investment and trade, and abandoning efforts to exclude Türkiye within the context of NATO-European Union cooperation,” the communications directorate said.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and other officials were also present in the meeting.