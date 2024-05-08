WORLD
1 MIN READ
Prospect of ceasefire dims as Israel launches assault on Rafah
Israeli air strikes and tanks continue to target civilians in east Rafah. At least 30 people have been killed during Wednesday including 14 women and children. There are also reports of raging battles between the Israeli army and Hamas members in the eastern part of the city. At the same time, talks are ongoing in Cairo to reach a ceasefire agreement. Thousands of Palestinians continue to flee the area, after Tel Aviv seized the vital Rafah aid crossing on the border with Egypt. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
Gaza - Israel Ceasefire Talks / Others
May 8, 2024
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us