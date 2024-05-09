WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia won't let anyone threaten it — Putin on Victory Day
In a defiant speech on Red Square before thousands of soldiers dressed in ceremonial attire, Russian President Putin heaped praise on his army fighting in Ukraine.
Russia won't let anyone threaten it — Putin on Victory Day
Putin delivered a short speech as flurries of snow whipped across the vast square. / Photo: AFP
May 9, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would do everything to avoid a clash of global powers but would not let itself be threatened, in a speech to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Putin was addressing massed ranks of Russian servicemen on Red Square on Thursday.

"Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash. But at the same time we will not allow anyone to threaten us," Putin said in a short speech as flurries of snow whipped across the vast square.

"Our strategic forces are always in a state of combat readiness."

After calling for a minute of silence, Putin ended with the words:

"For Russia! For victory! Hurrah!", providing the cue for thousands of troops to answer with three loud cheers.

RelatedRussia's Putin set to mark Victory Day as Ukraine feels the pinch

Russia often invites representatives from countries it deems "friendly" to the event, though attendance had dwindled even before it sent troops into Ukraine in early 2022 amid a stand-off with the West.

Nine world leaders attended Thursday's parade -- the heads of ex-Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau.

The 71-year-old Putin has ruled Russia since the turn of the century, securing a fresh six-year mandate in March after winning presidential elections devoid of all opposition.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us