Four million British tourists to visit Türkiye — UK's envoy in Ankara
UK Ambassador Jill Morris states that the number is expected to exceed five million in 2025.
Efforts are being made to extend the tourism season in Dalaman district, Mugla, and increase the number of direct flights between the UK and the area. / Photo: AA Archive
May 9, 2024

Four million British tourists are expected to visit Türkiye in 2024, the UK's ambassador in Ankara has said.

The figure is expected to exceed 5 million in 2025, Jill Morris said on Thursday during a visit to the Mediterranean resort town of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern province of Mugla, according to a bulletin provided by the municipality.

Morris also visited Fethiye Mayor Alim Karaca, adding that many British tourists prefer Mugla for vacation.

Emphasising that Fethiye is a significant center for agricultural production as well as tourism, and exports are made to various countries from the town, she said that foreign investors coming to Fethiye will add great value to the region.

Within the framework of negotiations in Ankara and London between the British government and Turkish authorities, export gates will be opened to the UK for important agricultural production centers, including Fethiye in the upcoming period, she said.

Expressing satisfaction with Morris' visit, Karaca said: “In domestic and international tourism fairs, photos of our Fethiye appear everywhere.

Extending tourism season

"We also hold important meetings through the stands we open at fairs. We have no doubt that the tourism season will be very good this year. As the municipality, we contribute to the tourism of the district as much as we can,” Karaca said.

He stated that efforts are underway to extend the tourism season and initiatives are underway to increase the number of direct flights between the UK and Dalaman district in Mugla.

Fethiye is represented in London every year by various non-governmental organisations and he would like to visit this year's World Travel Market (WTM) London, Karaca noted.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
