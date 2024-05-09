May 9, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK toddler regains hearing in world first gene therapy trial
A British toddler receiving ground-breaking gene therapy treatment for deafness can now hear. Doctors say Opal Sandy, who was born totally deaf, now has near-normal hearing thanks to experimental treatment being delivered in a worldwide trial. Opal’s amazing recovery could give hope to young children around the world with similar conditions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
