WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad declares Deby Itno winner of presidential election
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno wins with just over 61% of vote, with runner-up Succes Masra falling far behind with over 18.5% of vote, provisional results show.
Chad declares Deby Itno winner of presidential election
Deby Itno acknowledges crowd at the Place des Nations during final presidential election campaign rally in N'Djamena on May 4, 2024.  / Photo: AFP
May 9, 2024

Chad's Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has been declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results.

The national agency that manages Chad's election released results of Monday's election late on Thursday, weeks earlier than planned. The figures showed Deby Itno won with just over 61 percent of the vote, with the runner-up Succes Masra falling far behind with over 18.5 percent of the vote.

Chad held its long delayed presidential election on Monday following 24 months of a military transition process that was determined on October 1, 2022. The decision of transition paved the way for the Transitional Military Council and President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to continue his leadership as Transitional President and for members of the Transitional Military Council to be candidates in the subsequent elections.

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people became independent in 1960 after decades of French colonial rule.

One of the world's least-developed countries, Chad's meagre resources have been stretched thinner by multiple shocks including climate crisis-fueled heatwaves and a refugee crisis linked to the civil war in neighbouring Sudan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us