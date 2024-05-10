WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blinken report due to say Israel not breaking weapons terms, Axios reports
The report, citing three officials, added that the State Department was reviewing the use of weapons by Israel and six other countries engaged in different armed conflicts.
Blinken report due to say Israel not breaking weapons terms, Axios reports
Despite Biden's pause, Israel is set to receive billions more in US weapons, including a wide range of military equipment / Others
May 10, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to submit a highly critical report to Congress as soon as Friday on Israel's conduct in Gaza that stops short of concluding it has violated the terms for its use of US weapons, Axios said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Biden administration was set to miss a Wednesday deadline to report to Congress on whether Israel is violating international humanitarian law in Gaza.

A national security memorandum, NSM-20, issued by President Joe Biden in February, required the department to report to Congress by May 8 how credible Israel's assurances that its use of US weapons does not violate US or international law.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing the NSM-20 report was not yet finished but the department was working "very hard" to complete it.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us