May 10, 2024
CULTURE
Hundreds in Sweden protest Israel’s Eurovision participation
Away from the glitz and the glamour, Eurovision has always contained an undercurrent of political strife and this year tensions have bubbled to the surface yet again and this time its Israel’s participation that’s grabbing the headlines, which saw hundreds of protestors taking to the streets in Malmo to voice their discord. Ilyas Avci reports.
