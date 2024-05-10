Türkiye Makes It Largest Heroin Bust On Border With Iraq

Over the past several months Turkiye has been stepping up its crackdown against drug traffickers, seizing record amounts. A report published in October had suggested that the country could become an entry point for drugs reaching Europe as traffickers face more hurdles along their traditional routes. In August, a record eight thousand kilograms of cocaine was seized in Rotterdam, prompting tighter security measures at some of the continent's major ports. Last month, Turkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that Turkish police seized the third largest haul of cocaine in the country's history. The operation was carried out across three provinces targeted an organized crime group allegedly led by a Lebanese-Venezuelan national. And in March, security forces also seized a record 850 kilograms of heroin at a customs gate on its border with Iraq. The recent drug busts come as the country continues its fight against the PKK terror group, which has been involved in drug trafficking both in Turkiye and Europe. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Hamzah Rifaat Political Analyst Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA