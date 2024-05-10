Türkiye and the United States need to adopt a "strategic approach" to address their differences for enhancing bilateral relations, Ankara's Ambassador to Washington has said, addressing the 39th American-Turkish Conference in Washington.

"In spite of progressive development of our economic relations and steps towards structured political dialogue within the context of strategic mechanism, there is still room for improvement in various contentious issues in our bilateral relations," Sedat Onal said on Friday, the second day of the conference.

The two-day conference is the premier venue for US and Turkish business leaders to engage in commercial diplomacy, and it showcases bilateral ties and collaboration across third-country markets in strategic sectors.

"In order to address our differences in an effective and result-oriented manner, we need to adopt a strategic, rather than transactional approach," Onal told the attendees.

Increased cooperation between the two countries could also help expand security, stability and prosperity in various regions, while also contributing to the fulfilment of sustainable development goals, he added.

"Agreeing to disagree and meeting at the lowest common denominator could not and should not be sufficient for strategic allies," he stressed.

Multi-dimensional relations

Stressing that Türkiye-US relations are also influenced by history, geography, universal values, and national interests, Onal said that the two "staunch" NATO allies' solidarity has stood the test of time, especially throughout the Cold War years.

"Our relations are not just about the present, but they have a past and they have a future and the course of action we take should be in keeping with this multi-dimensional nature of our relations," he stressed.

Noting that it takes a genuine effort to pay attention to each other’s sensitivities and existential security concerns, the ambassador urged an "open-hearted and sustainable" dialogue that includes increased interaction not only at the government level but also at the parliament, civil society and private sector levels.

Onal also noted that "regional fallout first from the 9/11 attacks and then the so-called Arab Spring created challenges and divergences" in Türkiye-US relations.

"Türkiye is now surrounded by multiple flashpoints of conflict and instability, from Syria to Iraq and Libya, from the Caucasus to Ukraine and Gaza," Onal said, adding that sustainable resolution of these crises necessitates alignment among the main stakeholders, as well as principled positions prioritising dialogue and diplomacy.

"Greater convergence and complementarity between our two countries would certainly bring significant added value in this regard," he added.

The US Ambassador to Ankara, Jeff Flake, for his part noted that Türkiye and the US are "indispensable allies," and underlined that "Türkiye will always have an important role to play".

He added that Türkiye-US alliance has been far beyond geopolitics as both countries share values and mutual interests.

"We have proven that in the decades since World War Two many times when our shared principles have been challenged," Flake said.