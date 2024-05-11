Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate

The UN agency for Palestinian Refugees says the new evacuation order affects some 300-thousand people. They've been told to head to a humanitarian area further north, in Al-Mawasi. More than 1-million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah amid Israel's seven-month long war in Gaza. The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, says an incursion of Rafah would lead to a quote 'epic humanitarian disaster'. Randolph Nogel begins our coverage.