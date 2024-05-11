TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's compound women team crowns European champions
Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak extends congratulations to the women's compound archery team for their European championship win.
Türkiye's compound women team crowns European champions
Turkish team consisting of Ayse Bera Suzer, Hazal Burun and Begum Yuva defeated the opponents 234-217 to clinch the title. / Photo: AA
May 11, 2024

Türkiye's women compound archery team has defeated Spain in the final and won a gold medal in the European Outdoor Archery Championships 2024.

In the tournament held in Essen, Germany, the team consisting of Ayse Bera Suzer, Hazal Burun and Begum Yuva defeated the opponents 234-217 to clinch the title.

Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak extended his congratulations to the team.

"I congratulate our national compound archers ... and express our joy and pride for the European Championship they brought to our country ... we always stand by you with all our support,” he said on Saturday.

