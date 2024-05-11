TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Greece must solve issues without third party involvement: Altun
Ankara and Athens must communicate within the framework of mutual understanding and national interests, says Turkish communications chief.
Türkiye, Greece must solve issues without third party involvement: Altun
"We are living in a period where strong, stable and prosperous regional actors must be effective," Altun said. / Photo: AA
May 11, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has stressed that Türkiye and Greece must solve their problems bilaterally, without the involvement of third parties.

"Regional actors such as Türkiye and Greece must solve their problems within the framework of mutual understanding and national interests, without the need for guidance from third parties," Altun said on Saturday, addressing the Turkish-Greek Media and Academy Forum in Istanbul.

"This is exactly why the business initiatives put forward by Türkiye and Greece are very meaningful," he added.

The communications director further stated that the upcoming visit by Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis on Monday was a crucial opportunity for strengthening bilateral relations.

Expressing that Türkiye is ready to support any initiative that would strengthen ties with Greece, Altun reassured that Ankara would maintain this stance in the future, by rooting for "good neighbourly relations and developing, expanding and diversifying our dialogue channels.”

Noting that Türkiye and Greece are geopolitically located in one of the most challenging regions of the world, Altun reminded the two countries are first and foremost neighbours whose ties are shaped by geographical proximity.

In his address to the forum on Saturday, Altun further stressed that global actors are "unfortunately ineffective and politically deficient" in the current international system.

"We are living in a period where strong, stable and prosperous regional actors must be effective," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us