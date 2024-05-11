BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Iraq rejects additional oil production cuts at upcoming OPEC+ summit
Iraq's oil policy remains unchanged as the minister asserts no new cuts will be agreed upon, impacting global oil production dynamics.
Iraq rejects additional oil production cuts at upcoming OPEC+ summit
Iraq's defiance of production cuts creates tension ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. / Photo: Reuters
May 11, 2024

Iraq's oil minister said on Saturday Iraq had made enough voluntary oil production reductions and would not agree to any additional cuts taken by OPEC+ at its next meeting early next month.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC producers, could extend some voluntary output cuts should demand fail to pick up.

Asked by a reporter whether Iraq would agree to extend the OPEC+ voluntary cuts at the meeting scheduled for June 1, Hayan Abdul Ghani said: "Iraq has reduced (output) enough and will not agree to any new cut."

It was not immediately clear if Abdul Ghani meant he opposed an extension of the voluntary cuts — a statement that would fly in the face of widespread expectations that cuts would be rolled over — or was simply against any additional cuts.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an oil and gas licensing conference in Baghdad.

RelatedIMF revises down Mideast growth outlook on Israeli war, trade disruptions

Oil cuts

Iraq has repeatedly said it is committed to voluntary cuts initially announced by OPEC+ in 2023 but pumped over its output quota by a cumulative 602,000 barrels per day in the first three months of 2024, OPEC+ said in a statement on Friday.

The group said that Baghdad had agreed to compensate with additional production cuts over the rest of the year.

RelatedSaudi Arabia boosts June crude prices, oil futures inch up
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us