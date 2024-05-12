Brazil Floods: Death Toll Reaches 136 | Climate Crisis Impact

The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state has climbed to 136. More heavy rain is forecast for Rio Grande do Sul state, where many of the remaining residents are poor and unable to move to less dangerous areas. Weather across South America is affected by the El Nino climate phenomenon, which periodically warms surface waters in the equatorial Pacific. In Brazil, El Nino has historically caused droughts in the north and intense rainfall in the south, and this year, the effects have been particularly severe. Scientists say extreme weather is occurring more frequently due to climate change. Caroline Medeiros Rocha Frasson, Public Policy Director at LACLIMA and the co-founder of Amazonians Network for Climate, joins us from Sao Paulo...