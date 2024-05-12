WORLD
Israel orders residents in more areas of Rafah to evacuate
World leaders are calling Israel's order to evacuate civilians trapped in Rafah to unsafe areas in Gaza 'unacceptable'. Israel is expanding its operations in the enclave's southern-most part where more than one million Palestinians have been sheltering. In the north, Israeli forces have ordered civilians to flee the Jabalia refugee camp where they've launched heavy strikes. Randolph Nogel begins our coverage.
Israeli Forces Targeting Civilian Zones / Others
May 12, 2024
