WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's offensive in Rafah would not eliminate Hamas: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautions on the consequences of a full-scale Israeli offensive in Rafah, citing risk of "anarchy," while admitting that Israeli forces had killed more civilians than Hamas fighters.
Israel's offensive in Rafah would not eliminate Hamas: Blinken
A full-scale invasion, Blinken says, could come "potentially at an incredibly high cost." / Photo: AP
May 12, 2024

An all-out Israeli offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah would provoke "anarchy" without eliminating Hamas, the US secretary of state said, while agreeing that Israeli forces had killed more civilians than Hamas fighters.

"Israel's on the trajectory, potentially, to inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas left or, if it leaves, a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably refilled by Hamas," Secretary Antony Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Asked on CBS whether the US concurred with a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israeli forces had killed more civilians than Hamas fighters since the war began on October 7, Blinken simply replied, "Yes, we do."

He also confirmed that the hold President Joe Biden has placed on weapons to Israel — as the US continues pressing it to do more to protect civilians and to avoid an all-out invasion of Rafah — remained limited to 3,500 "high-capacity" bombs.

RelatedWill Biden's pause on arms shipment stop Israel's Rafah invasion?

Blinken said the United States was continuing to press Israeli leaders to provide a plan for Gaza once the war is finally over.

"We also haven't seen a plan for what happens the day after this war in Gaza ends," he told NBC, adding, "We've been talking to them about a much better way of getting an enduring result."

Blinken said Hamas had already returned to certain areas of northern Gaza that Israel had "liberated."

A full-scale invasion, he said on CBS, could come "potentially at an incredibly high cost." And, he added, Israel "will be left holding the bag on an enduring insurgency."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us