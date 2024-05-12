WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin removes defence minister Shoigu
The major reshuffle comes with Russian forces advancing on the battlefield for the first time in months.
Putin removes defence minister Shoigu
Shoigu was appointed Russian defence minister in 2012. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 12, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to replace defence minister Sergei Shoigu in a major shake-up to Russia's military leadership more than two years into its Ukraine offensive.

Putin proposed economist Andrey Belousov as Shoigu's replacement, according to a list of the ministerial nominations published by the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

Putin simultaneously published decrees naming Shoigu as the new secretary of the Security Council, replacing long-standing Putin ally Nikolai Patrushev.

"Shoigu will continue to work in this sector (defence), which he knows well," state media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"He knows it very well from the inside, together with his colleagues and partners at his previous place of work," he added.

Putin is constitutionally required to name a new set of government ministers — or reappoint existing ones — following his victory in a March election.

RelatedWhy Putin appointed a new commander to oversee the Ukraine conflict

Lawmakers in Russia's parliament need to approve the president's nominations, which they are set to do on Tuesday.

The major reshuffle comes with Russian forces advancing on the battlefield for the first time in months.

Shoigu was appointed Russian defence minister in 2012.

Despite a string of military setbacks for Russia — including the failure to capture the Ukrainian capital Kiev and retreats from the northeastern Kharkiv and southern Kherson regions — Putin had stood by Shoigu until now.

That included when Wagner paramilitary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a bloody insurrection last year calling for Shoigu's removal.

Belousov, Shoigu's nominated replacement, has no military background. He has been one of Putin's most influential economic advisers over the last decade.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us