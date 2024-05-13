TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) neutralises PKK terrorist Sedat Aksu, who was giving instructions for terrorist actions against security forces in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq.
May 13, 2024

Turkish security forces have neutralised the so-called council leader of the PKK terrorist group, during an operation in northern Iraq's Gara region.

According to information obtained from security sources on Monday, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) determined that Sedat Aksu, with the code name Sevger Ciya, was giving instructions for terrorist actions against security forces in Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq.

Aksu, who supplied weapons and ammunition to the terrorist members preparing for attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, was neutralised in Gara region with the other PKK terrorists.

It was revealed that the terrorist, who has been within the organisation since 1998, operated as the so-called leader of the organisation in Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

During its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and babies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
